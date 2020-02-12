'Amazing' Arma played his role to perfection

His Goal of the Season contender oozed quality, but Adam Armstrong's overall display against Hull City was what pleased Tony Mowbray the most.

The diminutive frontman was the star of the show, as he scored a goal to remember with a shot that arrowed past George Long and into the top left-hand corner to double Rovers' advantage on the night.

The 23-year-old has continued his red hot form into February, and Mowbray believes that the striker, who was making his 150th league start, has moved his all round game up a level or two.

“I sit there and say to my staff ‘wow, what a player’, because of the chances he creates for himself and the team, the way he gets the team up the pitch and how tight he is with the ball," the boss beamed to iFollow Rovers post-match.

“He took the pressure of with an absolutely amazing strike.

“He looks like a proper centre forward. The ball doesn’t bounce off him and he doesn’t make the wrong decisions.

“He turns away from trouble, he finds space, he runs away from people, he picks the right pass. He looks like a really good player, Adam Armstrong.

“To add the goals for us is the icing on the cake, because that’s exactly what strikers have to do.

“We needed somebody to get the goals because [Bradley] Dack’s goals were always going to be a huge miss."

Mowbray began to introduce a newer style of play in the summer, and he adds that Armstrong can be at the forefront of his plans to develop the team going forward.

“The way we’re trying to play, we need that speed and mobility in behind, and Adam’s stepped up to the mark," he revealed.

“He has the attributes to play the role that we want to play. He never once moaned when we were playing him on the left wing.

“He just wants to play and we’re now seeing him in his true position. Whether we play Adam with a strike partner or up on his own, we’ll try and find a way that helps him score more goals."