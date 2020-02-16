A vital victory at The Valley

For the second time this season it was left up to John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo to produce the goods for Rovers to earn all three points.

Having both bagged in the win over Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park earlier in the season, the double-act were at it again at Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon

After Buckley's excellent solo run and strike was deflected beyond home goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, Adarabioyo doubled the tally nine minutes before half time by getting on the end of a teasing Stewart Downing free kick.

Buckley and Adarabioyo have proved to be something of a deadly duo when both scoring, and speaking afterwards, the former was thrilled to help the team to back-to-back wins and two clean sheets in as many games.

“They came out of the traps pretty quick, first half and second half, but we managed the game very well in the second and first half I thought we dominated the ball," the young Academy graduate said after the game.

“We caused quite a few problems. In the final third a couple of times we could have been a bit cleverer, a bit more quality, but everyone is buzzing.”

“I was buzzing with the goal, I love a little deflection don’t I!

“You just have to hit the target, anything can happen if you hit the target, but I’m buzzing.

“I’ve been waiting for my chance for a few weeks now and I felt like I took it. I thought I played well as well as the goal and look to keep trying to better myself.

“The whole team worked well, and it puts us in a great position now, pushing for the play-offs," he added enthusiatically.

“We have a few hard games coming up now, that’s Championship football, anything happen.

“We have to train well, have the right mentality and hopefully get good results.”