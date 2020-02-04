A tough result to take

Rovers Ladies defender Ellie Stewart believes the team have to keep pushing in order to ensure they remain a Championship side for next season.

The Blues fell to defeat at home to high-flying Durham on Sunday, but were more than a match for their opponents for a large portion of the game.

“It's disappointing for us of course,” the centre-half admitted speaking after full-time.

“We put such a good shift in for 70 minutes, so to go and let the game slide off 2-0 is a tough one.

“I don't think that scoreline reflects how the game went, but we can't keep doing that because this game is all about getting points on the board.

“If we don’t get those points, there will be consequences.

“We created a few chances during those opening 70 minutes, but football is a tough game and you've got to put your chances away when they come along.

“It's been one of those days. The injuries (to Lauren Thomas and Ellie Fletcher) didn’t help us in the first half, but again that's football, and you've got to bounce back from situations like that.

“These things happen, you’ve got to be resilient, get on with it and do the best you can. ”

Rovers are back in action this Sunday, travelling to Coventry United Ladies for a ‘six-pointer’ against another side hoping to stay clear of relegation danger.

“It’s a chance to put things right I think. We need to have a good week’s training and then push for the three points on Sunday.

“We've got to go back to the drawing board again now and work on a few things.”