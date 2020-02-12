Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

A special strike, admits Arma

The forward is now into double figures for the season after his thunderous strike against Hull

Just now

An electric individual performance from Adam Armstrong was a big reason why Rovers returned to winning ways against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old's scorching strike, which flew like a torpedo into the top left-hand corner, gave visiting goalkeeper George Long no chance, and doubled Rovers' advantage on the night.

Darragh Lenihan opened the scoring prior before a pinpoint Dominic Samuel effort made it 3-0 on a night to remember to Ewood Park.

But Armstrong was the star of the show, producing an individual display that showed maturity beyond his years, and the frontman was thrilled to see the team rise to the occasion on home turf.

“We needed the three points, we knew that," he revealed after the contest against Grant McCann's Tigers.

“It was a good performance from the lads, but we should have killed them off in the first half. That’s football, but we came back second half.

“I think it was one of my best, it was nice," he reflected when discussing his thumping strike.

“The chance came so quick, but I was happy to put one away in the end. It was nice. I just saw the space and I’ve scored a few from outside the box this year so I thought ‘why not?’

"I feel good, it’s probably one of the fittest I’ve been and that’s paying off on the pitch.

“I’m feeling confident, working hard and it’s paying off. I’m playing well, hopefully I can keep it up until the end of the season no matter where I play.

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries, but the lads have stepped up which they have to. We’re looking up and just need to keep it going."

The three point haul put Rovers right back in the race for the top six, with the team now only three points off the play-off spots prior to tonight's round of Championship fixtures.

And Armstrong says all Rovers can do is focus on their own job - winning games.

“We know as a team it’s really tight, we can’t fall off, we have to keep pushing on," he added.

"Hopefully we’ll be in the mix towards the end. We need to keep grinding wins out and keep it going.”

“We’ve lost big players but if we can keep going, the lads who have come in have done well and we need to keep it going.

“It’s about the team and now we have to move on to Charlton.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

'Amazing' Arma played his role to perfection

7 Hours ago

His Goal of the Season contender oozed quality, but Adam Armstrong's overall display against Hull City was what pleased Tony Mowbray the most.

Read full article

Club News

Arma nominated for monthly prize

10 February 2020

Rovers hitman Adam Armstrong has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for January following his fantastic strike against Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

In form Arma keen to keep performing

30 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray hails in-form milestone man

29 January 2020

Tony Mowbray was delighted to see Adam Armstrong mark his 100th appearance for the club with a special strike in the 2-1 victory over QPR.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dom's delight!

4 Hours ago

As a substitute, you've got to be ready and play your part off the bench in a bid to help the team get the three points.

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer: A memorable night at Ewood

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 3-0 Hull City

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

'Amazing' Arma played his role to perfection

7 Hours ago

His Goal of the Season contender oozed quality, but Adam Armstrong's overall display against Hull City was what pleased Tony Mowbray the most.

Read full article

View more