A special strike, admits Arma

An electric individual performance from Adam Armstrong was a big reason why Rovers returned to winning ways against Hull City on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old's scorching strike, which flew like a torpedo into the top left-hand corner, gave visiting goalkeeper George Long no chance, and doubled Rovers' advantage on the night.

Darragh Lenihan opened the scoring prior before a pinpoint Dominic Samuel effort made it 3-0 on a night to remember to Ewood Park.

But Armstrong was the star of the show, producing an individual display that showed maturity beyond his years, and the frontman was thrilled to see the team rise to the occasion on home turf.

“We needed the three points, we knew that," he revealed after the contest against Grant McCann's Tigers.

“It was a good performance from the lads, but we should have killed them off in the first half. That’s football, but we came back second half.

“I think it was one of my best, it was nice," he reflected when discussing his thumping strike.

“The chance came so quick, but I was happy to put one away in the end. It was nice. I just saw the space and I’ve scored a few from outside the box this year so I thought ‘why not?’

"I feel good, it’s probably one of the fittest I’ve been and that’s paying off on the pitch.

“I’m feeling confident, working hard and it’s paying off. I’m playing well, hopefully I can keep it up until the end of the season no matter where I play.

“We’ve been unlucky with injuries, but the lads have stepped up which they have to. We’re looking up and just need to keep it going."

The three point haul put Rovers right back in the race for the top six, with the team now only three points off the play-off spots prior to tonight's round of Championship fixtures.

And Armstrong says all Rovers can do is focus on their own job - winning games.

“We know as a team it’s really tight, we can’t fall off, we have to keep pushing on," he added.

"Hopefully we’ll be in the mix towards the end. We need to keep grinding wins out and keep it going.”

“We’ve lost big players but if we can keep going, the lads who have come in have done well and we need to keep it going.

“It’s about the team and now we have to move on to Charlton.”