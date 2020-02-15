Skip to site footer
A hard-working win in tough conditions

A professional performance on the road saw Rovers earn a crucial three points at The Valley

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left delighted after witnessing his side's excellent performance on the road in the 2-0 triumph against Charlton Athletic.

Ticket News

Introducing the Super Six ticket!

14 February 2020

In front of more than 25,000 at The Valley, Rovers came up with the goods in a brilliant team performance, with John Buckley and Tosin Adarabioyo doing the damage in the first half to earn the points.

It's now back-to-back wins for Mowbray's men, who now sit only three points off the play-off places with 13 games of the season remaining.

On the day, Rovers deserved the victory, with the second half in particular pleasing Mowbray, with his team showing maturity in seeing out the win in south London.

“We had to work really hard for it because there was a big crowd with a big atmosphere in the stadium," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“The weather conditions were blustery, the wind didn’t really know which was it was blowing, and it rained for most of the game.

“We showed good concentration and good game management in not giving them too many chances.

“At home, with that crowd behind them, they’re always going to be putting balls into your box, but we weren’t under massive pressure at any stage.

“Everybody did their job today, which is pleasing. We scored a couple of goals and we can just get on with next week now," he added.

“After the first 10 or 15 minutes, I think we played the majority of the first half with the ball in their half.

“The chances came and we took a couple of them, and a bit more quality in and around the box we could have had more goals.

“There are things to keep working on, but I’m happy to come away from Charlton with the three points, especially considering they’ve beaten Leeds, drawn with West Brom and Fulham, it’s not a bad result in getting the three points.”


