Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

A good test at a key stage of the season

Tony Mowbray sees this weekend as an exciting opportunity for his side against Fulham at Ewood Park

4 Hours ago

Back on home turf this weekend, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says his side need to stand up to be counted against an in form Fulham team.

Ticket News

Ticket news: Fulham (H)

5 February 2020

Scott Parker's side visit Ewood Park undefeated in their last four Championship outings and with Serbian frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic back from injury.

However, Rovers are in fine fettle as well having gone unbeaten in their last four outings following draws against Preston North End and Middlesbrough either side of triumphs over Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers.

"This weekend is a game that we believe we can win and we’re looking forward to it," the boss began when looking ahead to the encounter with iFollow Rovers.

“It took a Tom Cairney 25 yarder going into the top corner that did the damage for them. I thought we competed really well and played on the front foot.

“I think they were getting their rhythm going at the start of the season, but having watched the videos recently they really are back in the rhythm and it’s hard to get the ball off this team.

“It’s a good test for us against a good team that are only three points off the top two in the division.

“It’s a real opportunity for them and they’ll be pretty desperate to win.

“We know we need to keep our points tally ticking along to stay around the play-offs, but bring it on. We’re really looking forward to it."

Having already shown that their capable of going on an excellent run of form before Christmas, Mowbray's challenged his team to do the same again as we approach the home straight of the season.

“You can win four or five games on the bounce to really catapult yourselves up the table and that’s what we need to do, we need to go on a run," he added.

“We had four wins out of five and a draw just before Christmas, so let’s forget about the injuries, let’s get on with it with the players we’ve got available.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Lewis set for long-term lay off

5 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that it is unlikely that Lewis Holtby will play again this season after picking up an injury against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Read full article

Club News

JRC deserved his chance

3 February 2020

Joe Rankin-Costello showed exactly what he could do in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, and Tony Mowbray was happy with the young starlet's display at the Riverside.

Read full article

Club News

A point apiece the fairest outcome

2 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Injury update: Lewis Holtby

1 February 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says that he expects Lewis Holtby to miss the next couple of weeks as he awaits a diagnosis on the midfielder's injury.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Fully focused for Fulham

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Lewis set for long-term lay off

5 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that it is unlikely that Lewis Holtby will play again this season after picking up an injury against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Read full article

Club News

#OneRovers Day at Ewood Park

6 Hours ago

Saturday’s home fixture with Fulham will see the club celebrate our annual #OneRovers Day, to promote inclusion, value diversity and end discrimination.

Read full article

Club News

100 Club ensure Rovers are well equipped!

9 Hours ago

Members of the Blackburn Rovers 100 Club presented the club’s Academy with a cheque for £8,000 at our last home game against Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

View more