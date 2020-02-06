A good test at a key stage of the season

Back on home turf this weekend, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says his side need to stand up to be counted against an in form Fulham team.

Scott Parker's side visit Ewood Park undefeated in their last four Championship outings and with Serbian frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic back from injury.

However, Rovers are in fine fettle as well having gone unbeaten in their last four outings following draws against Preston North End and Middlesbrough either side of triumphs over Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers.

"This weekend is a game that we believe we can win and we’re looking forward to it," the boss began when looking ahead to the encounter with iFollow Rovers.

“It took a Tom Cairney 25 yarder going into the top corner that did the damage for them. I thought we competed really well and played on the front foot.

“I think they were getting their rhythm going at the start of the season, but having watched the videos recently they really are back in the rhythm and it’s hard to get the ball off this team.

“It’s a good test for us against a good team that are only three points off the top two in the division.

“It’s a real opportunity for them and they’ll be pretty desperate to win.

“We know we need to keep our points tally ticking along to stay around the play-offs, but bring it on. We’re really looking forward to it."

Having already shown that their capable of going on an excellent run of form before Christmas, Mowbray's challenged his team to do the same again as we approach the home straight of the season.

“You can win four or five games on the bounce to really catapult yourselves up the table and that’s what we need to do, we need to go on a run," he added.

“We had four wins out of five and a draw just before Christmas, so let’s forget about the injuries, let’s get on with it with the players we’ve got available.”