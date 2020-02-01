A fair point on the road

Tony Mowbray felt his side were worthy of their point on the road following an entertaining 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

Mowbray's men went ahead just before the hour mark thanks to a super finish from Lewis Travis after a neat one-two with Adam Armstrong.

But Rovers couldn't hold on to what they had, with substitute Hayden Coulson emerging off the bench to score with under 15 minutes remaining at the Riverside.

Boro could have nicked it late on when Jonathan Woodgate threw ex-Rover Rudy Gestede and Britt Assombalonga on in the second half.

A legendary figure on Teesside, Mowbray reflected on a decent enough draw back in familiar surroundings.

“I think we have to accept the point, against a good team who grew into the game," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the contest.

“They started really well inside the opening 10 minutes, and then we got on top, created some really good chances that were blocked and had efforts on goal.

“It was a tight game. They are a young team with loads of energy and experience in key areas. We scored a great goal, a really good goal, and they weren’t really threatening us in all honesty.

“Their substitutions really helped their team. Assombalonga coming on, Coulson coming on and playing like a left winger.

“There was also a man who Rovers fans know well in the form of Rudy Gestede, who is almost unstoppable in the air.

“We got a point, which on the back of two wins, we will put in the bag.

“I still think we need to work so much harder on our passing, especially on transition, finding that pass and releasing the pressure.

“Middlesbrough are a good side, they are 10 unbeaten at home and we came close to breaking that run."

And the boss was quick to reserve special praise for Christian Walton, who ensured Rovers picked up a point late on with a terrific save from former Ewood favourite Rudy Gestede.

“There is so much to keep working on, but the positives were the fact that the lads put their bodies on the line, and we also have to mention the great save from Christian as well," Mowbray added.

“I know sometimes I give him a bit of flak, but credit has to go to him for the terrific save from Gestede.”