20% off Training & Academy range

Bag yourself a bargain and get yourself kitted out ahead of the spring and summer months!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, with 20% off our Training and Academy range!

There are plenty of options available in all sizes, and it's the perfect time to get ready for the upcoming spring and summer months.

Browse the full collection at roverstore.co.uk and kit yourself out ahead of what is set to be an exciting final few months of the season at Ewood Park.

Don’t forget that Club Cash can be earned and redeemed on all retail purchases, to check your current balance visit my-rovers.co.uk

Remember, all purchases over £25 will receive a FREE 2020 calendar.


