100 Club ensure Rovers are well equipped!

Members of the Blackburn Rovers 100 Club presented the club’s Academy with a cheque for £8,000 at our last home game against Queens Park Rangers.

The generous donation will be put towards some new gym equipment for Rovers’ rising stars to use at their Brockhall training base to aid their physical development.

Rovers’ Head of Academy, Stuart Jones, who was on hand to accept the donation from 100 Club chairman Dave Hembrough, said: “We’re really grateful every year to receive such a fantastic donation that we can utilise to hopefully develop players through the programme.

“We obviously get investment from the Owners to support our Category One status, but given the demands of the programme and trying to compete with the best clubs in the country, donations like this are massively important and allow us to go that extra mile.”

Last season, the 100 Club contributed £15,000 towards a new minibus, which is used to support the Academy’s day release programme, as well as the Under-18s match schedule.

Formed in the 1970s, the 100 Club has been intrinsically linked to the football club for almost 50 years, developing a close relationship with the Academy and supporting the club’s young stars of the future through a series of donations approaching £300,000.