Williams ruled out of Stoke showdown

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Derrick Williams is set for an extended spell on the sidelines and will miss this weekend's trip to Stoke City.

Having featured against Bristol City and Norwich City, Williams was a surprise omission from the matchday squad against Rotherham United on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, with Rovers keeping five clean sheets in the 10 league outings that the Irishman has featured in.

But Mowbray's early diagnosis on Williams' quad issue isn't positive, with the boss believing that the defender will be out for months rather than weeks.

“It’s not particularly good news on Derrick," Mowbray said ahead of this weekend's game at the bet365 Stadium.

“He has an injury that looks like it will keep him out for quite a while.

“He has an appointment with a specialist that will determine how long he’ll be out for, but I think we can rule Derrick out of this weekend.

“I think it’s a little too early for me to say for definite, but I think it’s more long-term than short-term to be honest.

“I’m talking months rather than days or weeks.

“Huge credit has to be given to Derrick, who decided to play through an injury out of necessity really, he took that decision.

“It’s probably not done him any favours though and it’s not done us any favours as a football club either."

Elsewhere, Mowbray won't be able to welcome any fresh faces back into the fold, despite Bradley Dack and Stoke-born Ben Brereton edging closer to a return to full fitness.

The pair, along with the likes of Elliott Bennett, Lewis Travis, Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello will continue to be monitored, but will remain out for a little while yet.

“We’ll be a bit light in some areas, areas that I’d like to have more selection issues," the boss added.

“There are other areas where we look alright, we look strong.

“Without giving anything away, I think it’s a delicate selection issue for the starting XI on Saturday at Stoke.

“Injuries are mounting up, as it is at every club.

“We still obviously have Dack unavailable, Travis unavailable and Brereton, who’s been amazing for us this season, also unavailable.

“We probably are without seven or eight first team players at the moment."