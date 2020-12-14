We're motivated to respond in the right way

Harvey Elliott says Rovers have to use the frustration from their last two results as a motivation to get back on track against Rotherham United.

The 17-year-old winger grabbed an equaliser against Norwich City at the weekend, but it wasn't enough to take anything against the Canaries at Ewood Park.

Teemu Pukki's brace earned victory for the table-toppers, despite Rovers having the better of the encounter, particularly in the second half.

“We’re all very disappointed, it’s a hard way to lose after dominating for so much of the game," Elliott reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“To concede a goal like that did make us feel downbeat, but we need to look at the positives as we played very well throughout the game.

“We had plenty of chances to score which some of us should have taken.

“It will prove to be a learning curve for all of us against a top side like Norwich.

“Goals like Norwich’s winner do happen, sometimes it goes our way and then other times it doesn’t.

“It hurts to not get all three points, but there were lots of positives."

The result against Daniel Farke's outfit followed on from the late loss at Bristol City a few days prior.

But Elliott is adament that the quality of Rovers' squad will be showcased when Rotherham cross the Pennines for Wednesday night's contest at Ewood.

“We have top players in the squad and sometimes it’s just not our day," he added.

“The good thing about football is that the games are coming so quickly and you can overcome a setback shortly afterwards.

“I’m sure we can put things right, we’re positive, we won’t dwell on things and we’ll be aiming for a response against Rotherham."