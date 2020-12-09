We'll be there to support Scott

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be with Scott Wharton every step of the way following news that the defender is expected to be out long-term with an Achilles injury.

Wharton was forced off on a stretcher early on in the draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon, going down off the ball with only 16 minutes on the clock.

The 23-year-old had been in fine form in what was a breakthrough season for the centre back with his hometown club.

He'd forged a fine partnership with fellow Academy product Darragh Lenihan at the heart of the Rovers backline, but is now set for an extended period of time on the sidelines.

“It’s not particularly good news for Scotty Wharton, which is what we all feared when he went down with nobody around him on Saturday," Mowbray reported to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s an Achilles injury and it’s pretty badly damaged. We’ll need a specialist to go through everything, but I’m pretty sure that he’ll require an operation.

“It’s a delicate part of the body and our thoughts are with him.

“It’s really difficult for him because he’d just broken through, he was playing well and was showing some real consistency in the role he was playing.

“He was defending well, winning headers and producing some really assured passing from the back.

“He’s a young boy, hell come through it and the club will support him all the way. It could potentially be a long injury and we’re all gutted for him."

Wharton had been away to hone is craft, and it turned out to be a hugely beneficial arrangement for both the player and the loan clubs over the last couple of seasons in particular.

The defender won promotion with Lincoln City and Bury during half-season loans with the League Two sides in 2018-19, before achieving promotion number three via the play-offs with Northampton Town last term.

Back bigger, stronger and more imposing, it had been an impressive campaign for the centre half before his setback at the Brentford Community Stadium.

“He’ll come through it, he’ll come out the other end and we’ll all be looking forward to seeing him come back whenever that is," Mowbray added.

“It was always a big season for him after being out on loan across the previous two seasons.

“He’d come back every summer and almost question whether he was ready or not.

“We’d have a look every summer to see if he’d developed the strength and the power, and I think this year was the year for Scotty.

“He came back and he showed me that he wasn’t getting knocked about and pushed around.

“His performances on the grass have shown that he can cope in the league, shown by putting [Daniel] Ayala on the bench and putting Scotty back in the side at the weekend," he said.

“Scotty’s shown to me that he can play for us in the Championship, it’s just a shame that it looks like it’ll be a long road back for him from here.”