Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We need stability at the back

Tony Mowbray's side endured further defensive woe at Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Daniel Ayala and Ryan Nyambe will have to be assessed after the defensive duo were forced off during the defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Ayala limped off holding his hamstring just moments after Ryan Nyambe was taken off and replaced by John Buckley.

Already decimated with injury setbacks at the back, Mowbray has been without the likes of Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton in recent games, with the pair likely to be out of action for months rather than weeks.

More defensive woe came Rovers' way in Yorkshire, and Mowbray believes that's not helped his side's cause throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

“I don’t want to make excuses, particularly when it comes to defenders," Mowbray said after the game against the Terriers.

“But we all know that Wharton and Williams will be long-term absentees, Ayala went off again tonight, Nyambe went off tonight.

“We had John Buckley at right back and Bradley Johnson by the end of the night.

“You’d ideally want consistency in your goalkeeper and your back four, where you end up picking the same five players every week," he explained.

“Darragh Lenihan has had Ayala, Wharton, Williams and Johnson as partners in the last five or six weeks and that’s not ideal."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Lapses in concentration let us down

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was yet again left frustrated as defensive errors cost Rovers dearly against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

Club News

“We have to turn the dominance into results"

29 December 2020

Tony Mowbray insists his team will have to make sure they make their dominance count with two away trips to come.

Read full article

Club News

We can't keep gifting teams goals

28 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Dack can make the difference

28 December 2020

Tony Mowbray was boosted by Bradley Dack's return to action against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gallery: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Lapses in concentration let us down

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was yet again left frustrated as defensive errors cost Rovers dearly against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest against Huddersfield Town.

Read full article

View more