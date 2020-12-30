We need stability at the back

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Daniel Ayala and Ryan Nyambe will have to be assessed after the defensive duo were forced off during the defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Ayala limped off holding his hamstring just moments after Ryan Nyambe was taken off and replaced by John Buckley.

Already decimated with injury setbacks at the back, Mowbray has been without the likes of Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton in recent games, with the pair likely to be out of action for months rather than weeks.

More defensive woe came Rovers' way in Yorkshire, and Mowbray believes that's not helped his side's cause throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

“I don’t want to make excuses, particularly when it comes to defenders," Mowbray said after the game against the Terriers.

“But we all know that Wharton and Williams will be long-term absentees, Ayala went off again tonight, Nyambe went off tonight.

“We had John Buckley at right back and Bradley Johnson by the end of the night.

“You’d ideally want consistency in your goalkeeper and your back four, where you end up picking the same five players every week," he explained.

“Darragh Lenihan has had Ayala, Wharton, Williams and Johnson as partners in the last five or six weeks and that’s not ideal."