We have to be prepared for a scrap

Tony Mowbray says his side will have to be ready for a battle when Rotherham United make the trip to Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Following back-to-back defeats, Mowbray's men will be aiming to return to winning ways against the Millers, who returned to the second tier following promotion last season.

Paul Warne's Yorkshiremen come into the midweek encounter three points and two places above the relegation zone, but earned victory against Bristol City last time out.

“Rotherham have huffed and puffed, battled and had a real go this season, but have found it difficult to win against the top teams," the boss told iFollow Rovers when analysing Wednesday night's opponents.

“I’m hoping that we can find a performance that puts us in that category of being one of the top teams if we play at our best.

“I hope we can give them an uncomfortable night, but we know they will ask questions of us defensively through free kicks coming into our box. We will have to defend well on the night.

“It’s a game where we’re looking to get the three points.

“I don’t look at the run beyond the next game. Although I know we have Stoke City on Saturday, I don’t really know who we’ll be playing in the run after that.

“There’s no easy games and Rotherham won’t be an easy game either.

“They’re very big, they’re direct, they put a lot of balls in your box and you have to stand your ground and block shots.

“We will have to be good at the scrappy things and then be able to dominate the football match and make them feel like we’re in control.

“Our strikers will have to perform well and take their chances when they come, because we will create chances against them.

“Hopefully it’s one of those nights where we can get the win and move on to the next one."

The boss adds that he expects the Millers to provide a similar test to the one posed by recent opponents at Ewood Park only a couple of weeks ago.

“Just as Millwall showed a couple of weeks ago, Rotherham have some good players who can get it wide," he said.

“Rotherham play a similar system, they press you from the front and make things difficult for you.

“They’re athletic, they get behind the ball.

“It’ll be a different challenge compared to the one we faced against Norwich.”