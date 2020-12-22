Walters: We gave it everything

Georgia Walters spoke of her frustration at not taking anything away from Sunday’s clash with Leicester City, but says the team can be pleased with their work so far this season.

Her brace twice got the hosts right back in the game at Bamber Bridge, but it was the Foxes who took home all three points, winning 3-2, despite Rovers’ second half fightback.

“I always felt we were knocking on the door,” she said at full-time. “Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get that goal back before half-time, but eventually got back in the game.

“I think for the most part of the game, we were on top of it, which is typical football: if you don’t take your chances, it comes back to haunt you.

“I’m sort of kicking myself for that chance at the end. I think everyone was expecting (me to shoot), I know myself I should have shot.

“But if only you could turn back time then I think I’d have done it differently.”

Talking through her two strikes, which included a stunning long-range effort that looped over Kirstie Levell in the Leicester goal, Walters revealed she always had it in her mind to shoot from distance.

The Wales international explained: “I saw it was a heavy backpass to the goalkeeper and obviously on a pitch like that with all the rain it’s had, I sort of anticipated a heavy touch from the ‘keeper.

“I was just ready to pounce and thankfully it went in the back of the net.

“I’d been watching her and noticed she was off her line quite a lot, but throughout the game the ball hadn’t really come to my feet for the opportunity to face her.

“(For the second goal) I knew as soon as I got the ball under control, I was going to give it a go and it came off.”

Whilst pleasing on a personal level to mark her third league start of the season with two goals, the 27-year-old was also keen to highlight the team’s efforts throughout the past few weeks, which included a six-game unbeaten run.

“We can’t fault the performance at all and everyone’s work rate, determination and the graft,” the forward added. “That shows, not just on today’s performance, but recent results as well.

“I think if you had put those results to us at the start of the season on paper, we would have snapped your hand off.

“You can’t take anything away from the performances and hopefully we can crack on after Christmas as well.

“I feel like I’ve been working hard recently and obviously frustrated not to be in the starting 11 but when the team’s doing well, it’s hard to make any changes.

“I’m just thankful for the chance and hopefully I took it with both hands.”