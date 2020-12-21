U23s: Man City fixture change

Rovers Under-23s' trip to Manchester City in the New Year has been moved to a new date.

The Premier League 2 Division 1 fixture was due to be played at City's Academy Stadium on Friday January 22nd (kick-off 7pm), but will now take place on Monday January 25th.

The kick-off time and venue remain the same.

Rovers secured the points in dramatic style in the reverse fixture at the County Ground back in September, when Lewis Thompson fired home a stoppage-time winner for Billy Barr's side.

Connor McBride had earlier cancelled out James McAtee's early goal for Manchester City, who had goalkeeper James Trafford sent off late on.

Rovers are currently level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League 2 table, but would go above them into second place with a positive result away to Derby County this evening (kick-off 7pm).