Mowbray: We feel hard done by

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers didn't get what they deserved following the narrow defeat to Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Mowbray's men had the majority of the possession and the chances against Daniel Farke's league leaders, but Teemu Pukki's fortuitous finish proved to be the difference between the sides.

It was Pukki's excellent strike that put City in command going into the break as he swivelled and slammed home midway through the first half.

But Rovers improved in the second half and had plenty of opportunities to level things up before Harvey Elliott's sensational solo run and finish did earn an equaliser for Rovers.

However, that counted for little, with Pukki getting a deflection on Emi Buendia's long range drive that wrong-footed Thomas Kaminski and earned the points for Norwich.

“It feels harsh, we’ve got a disappointed dressing room in there right now," the boss reflected after the encounter.

“The players put a lot of effort into that, we got right on the front foot, particularly in the second half, and created some good chances.

“I think once we’d scored the equaliser that there was only one team who were going to go on and win it.

“But out of nothing, an isolated incident really, they have a shot that deflects and goes in, very similar to the one that happened against us against Nottingham Forest.

“It’s a frustrating day for us against the team at the top of the table, but we didn’t feel that far away from them.

“We gave a good account of ourselves, but isolated moments, individuals making poor decisions at times, that was our downfall.

“But I really can’t question their desire, their effort and their commitment to try and win a football match."

A much improved second half display saw Rovers race out of the traps and test Michael McGovern more often in the City goal.

Sam Gallagher rattled the upright and Lewis Holtby forced the Canaries 'keeper into a smart stop soon after.

And Mowbray believes his side will earn more points than they lose if the intensity remains as it is.

“We asked the players to keep doing what they were doing and remaining positive," he added when revealing his half time message to the team.

“We created some decent opportunities in the second half, as did Norwich, whose players were all in the Premier League only three months ago.

“We’ll keep believing in the positives and will be aiming to continue with the same intensity and desire against Rotherham United on Wednesday night.”