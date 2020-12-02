Mowbray glee after last gasp glory

They say the gritty wins are often the most satisfying and that felt exactly right following Rovers' late victory over Millwall at Ewood Park.

As outstanding as the big wins over Wycombe Wanderers, Derby County and Coventry City were, the triumphs over Barnsley and the Lions have proved to be just as vital.

Adam Armstrong notched his 15th goal of the season in all competitions in just his 16th game of the campaign, and his 90th minute strike was enough to earn all three points for Tony Mowbray's men.

That was to be the match-winning moment, arriving with just a couple of minutes of added time remaining, proved to be the difference when it looked as if the game was petering into a 1-1 draw.

Harvey Elliott's first home goal got Rovers up and running, only for Scott Malone to level the score for the Lions only 10 minutes before half time.

“It’s a great feeling," a relieved Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers after his side's third successive win.

“I was looking at the clock and it went to 88 then 89 minutes, and you’re hoping it’ll go your way, which has happened a few times in my time here at Rovers.

“It’s a brilliant feeling, but it would be a much better feeling if we’d have had the fans with us in the stadium.

“I’m not sure that we deserved to win that football match, but who cares?

“We’ve played pretty well at the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Watford and got nothing, but credit has to go to Millwall for coming and they played some good football.

“We won 2-1 though, Adam scored again, Harvey scored a great goal, there were so many positives for us in some ways.

“You always feel we can score a goal with the speed we have at the top end of the pitch.

“I had a bit of a go at half time, I felt the players looked tired, the intensity wasn’t quite there, we were a yard off it tonight," he revealed.

“Defensively we played a bit too deep, Daniel [Ayala] has to get up to speed but has played two or three times this year.

“But we’re nit-picking a little bit because we’re standing here having won the game.”

Armstrong's strike pushed him back to the top of the goalscoring charts in the second tier, proving that whatever Ivan Toney can do, he can do better.

The Brentford frontman drew level with the Rovers hitman after scoring a penalty against Rotherham 24 hours earlier, but Armstrong's superb form continues and his manager is thrilled with the 23-year-old once again being in the right place at the right time.

“I’m delighted for Adam, delighted for the team," he added.

“Some players have an instinct to be in the right place, but you have to have the technique as well."