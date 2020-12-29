Skip to site footer
Lapses in concentration let us down

Tony Mowbray reflects on another hugely frustrating night for Rovers

8 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was yet again left frustrated as defensive errors cost Rovers dearly against Huddersfield Town.

Naby Sarr's brace did the damage for the Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium, with the Senegalese defender netting either side of Sam Gallagher's late equaliser.

Both goals conceded were certainly avoidable from the visitors' point of view, with Sarr getting a free header for the opener before the winner came when nobody picked up the centre half lurking at the back post.

And a downbeat Mowbray felt his the switching off was again the difference as his side were left empty-handed in Yorkshire.

“To lose tight games happens every week, it certainly feels that way at the moment," the boss reflected to iFollow Rovers.

“They’re a good team, they’re well coached and they can cause you problems, but I felt we coped with them pretty well.

“We had some amazing chances which, for some reason, aren’t going in at this moment in time.

“We’re snatching at one or two chances and their goalkeeper made one amazing save as well.

“We should have been in front in the first half, even in the first minute really.

“It feels as if this is the way it’s going at the moment," he added.

“Even when we made it 1-1 so late, you felt that we’d maybe go on and win it, but a lack of concentration saw a striker let the centre half go and it makes it a very frustrating night for us.

“That lack of concentration, it’s difficult to take.

“The first goal, from our perspective, it’s a joke goal to concede. It was a cross in the box, the boy heads it in and it’s a free header.

“Individuals didn’t do their job and it’s really frustrating.”


