Mowbray: We found it tough to break Stoke down

There was more away day frustration for Rovers on the

3 Hours ago

More away day frustration came the way of Rovers, with Tony Mowbray left hugely disappointed that his side couldn't find a way past a resolute Stoke City.

Nick Powell's early header proved to be the difference in a game that Mowbray's men dominated at the bet365 Stadium.

Powell crashed home a bullet header after only six minutes, with Michael O'Neill's Potters holding out for another clean sheet despite Rovers' control.

The best opportunities to force an equaliser came via Barry Douglas and Adam Armstrong, but Rovers were thwarted by a resolute and organised defensive unit.

“It was a game where we were pretty dominant from start to finish but we’ve come away with no points," Mowbray reflected after the game.

“It’s been a frustrating day for us.

“They had a throw in, nobody reacted, the ball went in and it was a goal from nothing really.

“We were against a team that we felt we should be beating, just as we did when we went away to Bristol.

“Teams are banking up with lots and lots of bodies behind the ball these days.

“Possession doesn’t mean a lot in football, we’re dominating a lot of games but we have to finish moves off and score goals.

“Maybe it was a day for someone like [Bradley] Dack, someone who can stick a ball between the legs and curl one into the top corner, someone with that bit of individuality.

“If we’d have got one then we might have got four or five today," he added.

“I can’t remember Stoke getting over the halfway line in the final 20 minutes, we had a lot of the ball, but we just couldn’t break them down."


