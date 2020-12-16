Tony Mowbray gave a typically honest assessment following Rovers' last gasp victory over Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

The performance wasn't vintage from Mowbray's men, in fact it might go down as the worst display of the season.

But the hosts won't care, with Rovers going right to the bring to wrestle victory away from Paul Warne's Millers, who went ahead thanks to Michael Smith's strike midway through the second half.

It took until the final 10 minutes for Rovers to spring into life, with Harvey Elliott thrashing a strike past Viktor Johansson in the visiting goal.

There was to be more drama in what proved to be a grandstand finish, with Adam Armstrong in the right place at the right time to fire home in the eighth minute of added time with the final kick of the contest.

“It was a tough night for us, let’s be honest about it," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the game.

“Rotherham run around, they fight for everything, their centre halves are big and they put crosses in your box.

“It’s not easy to play against and they make it scrappy, you just hope your quality brings you out on top.

“Thankfully for us it did in the end.

“Football’s about getting over the line, winning matches, finding a way to win.

“We can’t be brilliant every time, teams who don’t allow you to play how you want to play make it tough for you.

“We have to be better in our own build up, but they have strikers who press from the front and have their wing backs up really high.

“They press you with six men at times and it’s really hard to play through," he admitted.

“It was a scrappy game tonight and we didn’t have the control we’d have liked.

“We won’t be over-analysing this game, we’ll be in tomorrow and we’ll be preparing for Stoke, which will be a different game from tonight.

“Let’s put the points in the bag and move on to the next one.”