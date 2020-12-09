Tony Mowbray felt his side weren't quite at the races in the final third after his side suffered a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Famara Diedhiou was the man who made the difference off the bench, with the Senegalese hitman turning to fire home the match-winner with just seven minutes remaining.

Rovers had their opportunities to win the game through out, with Adam Armstrong seemingly on a one-man mission to find a way past Dan Bentley in the home goal.

But the best chance came the way of Daniel Ayala with little over 20 minutes remaining, with the Spaniard heading Lewis Holtby's corner wide when he could and should have given Rovers the advantage.

And the missed opportunities came back to haunt Mowbray's men, who couldn't find another dramatic equaliser this time around and went home empty-handed.

“I’m frustrated that we didn’t function how we usually do," the boss admitted after the encounter against Dean Holden's hosts.

“We were mis-firing tonight I think, we didn’t score and were a bit loose at the top end of the pitch.

“We weren’t as clinical as we’ve been recently at the top end of the pitch and gave away a sloppy goal.

“We mis-fired as a team, we had some opportunities, Adam in particular had some good opportunities, which included one in the first half where his touch got away from him.

“He’s been on fire for us this season, but it wasn’t the case tonight.

“But it will turn for us, we had 20 opportunities at goal I think, we’ll win plenty of games this season and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season."

Despite the obvious frustration, Mowbray still has plenty of belief that his side can have a good season.

And he's optimistic that Rovers can get back on track at the weekend and continue moving in the right direction as a team.

“Anybody can beat anybody, but the top teams, the likes of Norwich with [Teemu] Pukki, AFC Bournemouth with [Dominic] Solanke and one or two others, Watford have got some really good players, they can make the difference in the tight matches," he added.

“Our strikers have been the difference in some tight games this season and our possession statistics have always been good.

“We’ve been controlling a lot of matches, but that doesn’t mean you’re always going to win.

“But we’re optimistic, we’re getting better and this team will grow and evolve.

“We’re disappointed not to win, but there’s enough evidence that we’re going in the right direction.”