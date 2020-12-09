Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

"We didn't function how we usually do"

The boss' glass was half-full when reflecting on what was a frustrating night at Ashton Gate

Just now

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray felt his side weren't quite at the races in the final third after his side suffered a narrow defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Famara Diedhiou was the man who made the difference off the bench, with the Senegalese hitman turning to fire home the match-winner with just seven minutes remaining.

Rovers had their opportunities to win the game through out, with Adam Armstrong seemingly on a one-man mission to find a way past Dan Bentley in the home goal.

But the best chance came the way of Daniel Ayala with little over 20 minutes remaining, with the Spaniard heading Lewis Holtby's corner wide when he could and should have given Rovers the advantage.

And the missed opportunities came back to haunt Mowbray's men, who couldn't find another dramatic equaliser this time around and went home empty-handed.

“I’m frustrated that we didn’t function how we usually do," the boss admitted after the encounter against Dean Holden's hosts.

“We were mis-firing tonight I think, we didn’t score and were a bit loose at the top end of the pitch.

“We weren’t as clinical as we’ve been recently at the top end of the pitch and gave away a sloppy goal.

“We mis-fired as a team, we had some opportunities, Adam in particular had some good opportunities, which included one in the first half where his touch got away from him.

“He’s been on fire for us this season, but it wasn’t the case tonight.

“But it will turn for us, we had 20 opportunities at goal I think, we’ll win plenty of games this season and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season."

Despite the obvious frustration, Mowbray still has plenty of belief that his side can have a good season.

And he's optimistic that Rovers can get back on track at the weekend and continue moving in the right direction as a team.

“Anybody can beat anybody, but the top teams, the likes of Norwich with [Teemu] Pukki, AFC Bournemouth with [Dominic] Solanke and one or two others, Watford have got some really good players, they can make the difference in the tight matches," he added.

“Our strikers have been the difference in some tight games this season and our possession statistics have always been good.

“We’ve been controlling a lot of matches, but that doesn’t mean you’re always going to win.

“But we’re optimistic, we’re getting better and this team will grow and evolve.

“We’re disappointed not to win, but there’s enough evidence that we’re going in the right direction.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss backs Wharton to return stronger

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

We'll be there to support Scott

10 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be with Scott Wharton every step of the way following news that the defender is expected to be out long-term with an Achilles injury.

Read full article

Club News

Boss ready to make a decision on Del

8 December 2020

Derrick Williams could make his first outing in a month when Rovers head to Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers appeal Lenihan red card

8 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Rovers have appealed the red card brandished to Darragh Lenihan at Brentford on Saturday.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Bristol City v Rovers

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the starting XI for tonight's encounter against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Read full article

Club News

Keep the goals coming

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss backs Wharton to return stronger

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

A chance to highlight our credentials, says Joe

9 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell has challenged Rovers to go out and show that they can mix it with the league's best when Tony Mowbray's men take on Bristol City this evening.

Read full article

View more