"Seeing him produce a goal like that really doesn’t surprise me"

Tony Mowbray was full of praise for Harvey Elliott following the teenager's outstanding solo goal against Norwich City

2 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott now has three goals to his name in Rovers colours, with every strike getting more and more magical.

His first for the club against Coventry City in October was a tap in, whilst his excellent curled effort earlier this month against Millwall was a real pearler.

And the 17-year-old's latest attempt against Norwich City was as sparkling as it was slaloming, as the teenager jinked beyond a couple of men before rolling the ball through the legs of ex-Rover Grant Hanley, under Michael McGovern and in.

It was a real piece of quality from the highly-rated youngster, and Mowbray was purring with another eye-catching display from the teenager.

“I haven’t seen the goal back, but seeing him produce a goal like that really doesn’t surprise me," the boss rold iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the strike that had equalised for Rovers in the defeat to the Canaries.

“He’s a wonderful talent, he’s a brilliant individual to work with as well.

“I tell the team to give him the ball, much like I did with Bradley Dack before he got his injury.

“The special talents in the team are generally the ones who make the right decision with the ball, they make the right decisions.

“Harvey has assets that Bradley has: that trust when he has the ball. It was a wonderful performance from Harvey.

“We’re delighted to be working with him and I hope that he’s enjoying his time here."


