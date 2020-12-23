Skip to site footer
Time to rest and recover

“I think it’s important that we all recharge, particularly with the pandemic it’s been really intense”

2 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly has outlined Rovers' plans for the Christmas period, hoping the players can take a well earned break ahead of the second half of the season.

The Blues will finish the year sitting fifth in the FA Women’s Championship standings after picking up 15 points from the opening 11 games of the season.

Donnelly credited the way Rovers have conducted themselves in unfamiliar circumstances, both on and off the pitch, ending 2020 in a healthy position.

“The message to the girls then is that Leicester was our last match and we’re going to take some time off,” she explained.  

“I think it’s important that we all recharge, particularly with the pandemic. It’s been a really intense pre-season, something that none of us have experienced before.

“And then the season, so it’s really important that the girls go away and they’ll still be doing things remotely. I feel like I need to recharge as well.”

The Rovers boss is pleased with the progress made so far this term and believes a period away from the pitch over the next two weeks will allow everyone to be raring to return to action when they face Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks are Rovers’ next opponents on Sunday 10 January (2pm kick-off), with training getting back underway at the start of the New Year.

 “We’ve had an amazing first part to the season and I know that I’ll be ready to go again,” Donnelly added.

“But we all just need to not see each other for a bit. I’m sure the players don’t want to see me for a bit and I don’t want to see them for a bit.

“I think it’s important we enjoy some downtime and make the most of it whilst we can.

“And then be fully ready to start the season again when we come back at the beginning of January.”


