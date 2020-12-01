Skip to site footer
Club News

The Weekly £1k Giveaway

Predict & play every round throughout December with the EFL Rewards app and you could be walking away with a festive £1k

1 Hour ago

Ahh, December.

The jam-packed festive fixture schedule starts to ramp up, as teams look for those all-important points going into the new year.

And it’s a big time for Rovers fans, too. Not only because of the goals, games and drama, but with EFL Rewards, you could be a winner.

Predict & play every round throughout December with the EFL Rewards app and you could be walking away with a festive £1k.  Fans with the highest number of correct entries every round will have a chance to win!

Now that would be a Christmas Bonus and a half.

Download the app for free and #ShowYourSupport in 2020-2021


“He brings a steadiness and a calmness to the team"

1 Hour ago

Thomas Kaminski already has five clean sheets from his 11 league outings so far in his Rovers career, and Tony Mowbray has been thrilled with how the stopper has settled into life in East Lancashire.

Club News

Boss hopeful of having quartet in contention

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that four members of the Rovers squad will make Wednesday night's match against Millwall just in time.

Club News

Rovers learn Emirates FA Cup fate

18 Hours ago

Rovers have been drawn at home to Doncaster Rovers in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Club News

Six is the magic number!

20 Hours ago

Rovers will be ball number six in the third round draw of the Emirates FA Cup, which takes place this evening.

