"Tenacious" Davenport took his opportunity with both hands

Jacob Davenport's first Rovers goal earned a deserved point for Tony Mowbray's men at Brentford on Saturday

Just now

As far as picking a moment to notch his first Rovers goal, Jacob Davenport pretty much timed it to perfection to earn Rovers a point at Brentford on Saturday.

After coming off the bench, Davenport added energy and a presence in the Rovers midfield as Tony Mowbray's men, a man down and 2-1 down, went in search of a late equaliser.

Time was running out but Rovers kept persevering, battling and fighting, and it was Davenport who proved to be the hero with just two minutes remaining at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was the 21-year-old's fine pressing that forced the Bees to give the ball back to the visitors, and after Bradley Johnson hooked forward and Tyrhys Dolan flicked a header on, Davenport was there to fire home past former Rovers stopper David Raya.

The delight was there to see on the pitch and Tony Mowbray was just as thrilled with the midfield man's impact in west London.

“Jacob’s a really, really nice kid who’s had a shocking time with injuries," a beaming boss reflected to iFollow Rovers after the entertaining draw.

“He’s got himself fit but has found it difficult to get in the team. Ultimately, as I say to him, it comes down to trust.

“He hasn’t had the opportunity to show me, and he says to me about how he can gain my trust without having that chance to play.

“It’s not about giving a player a chance to play, it’s about giving the team a chance to win football matches.

“If I think [Lewis] Travis, Johnson, [Corry] Evans, [Lewis] Holtby, whoever it might be, are in front of him, I have to pick a team that tries to win.

“What he needs is an opportunity like he got at the weekend, and he took the opportunity with both hands.

“That gives me more faith than when I need to play him then I can play him because he looks sharp, not just because he scored a goal, but because he was snapping into tackles, he was a thorn in their side in the midfield."

And after a frustrating first two years at Ewood Park, Mowbray's hoping that Davenport's third campaign can be kick-started after his first goal.

“He’s tenacious, and that’s what I saw from him that made us bring him to the club, that tenacity in the middle of the pitch on loan at Burton Albion," he revealed.

“I saw a lad who could play and pass with his left foot, a lad who was positive and a lad who could snap into tackles.

“It’s taken a little longer than I would have liked and he would have liked to have got in and around the team, but it was a real positive for Jacob Davenport on Saturday.”


