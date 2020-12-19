Skip to site footer
Team news: Stoke City v Rovers

Two changes see returns to the starting XI for Lewis Holtby and Tom Trybull

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter at Stoke City.

The German duo of Lewis Holtby and Tom Trybull return to the side having both made an impact off the bench in the win over Rotherham United in midweek.

John Buckley drops to the bench, whilst injury keeps Daniel Ayala out of action against the Potters.

The Spaniard's setback, alongside the long-term absentees of Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton, leaves Rovers short in central defence, with Bradley Johnson dropping in alongside Darragh Lenihan for this afternoon's contest.

Sam Gallagher continues in attack and will be hoping for a repeat display against the Potters having netted the late winner at the bet365 Stadium in this fixture last season.

Stoke make one change from the team that started against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening, with Steven Fletcher coming in for James McClean.

Tom Ince, son of former Rovers boss Paul, starts for the second successive game and keeps his place after impressing in the 0-0 stalemate at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Stoke City: Bursik, Collins, Souttar, Chester (c), Fox, Powell, Cousins, Ince, Tymon, Fletcher, Brown.

Substitutes: Noukeu, Batth, Vokes, McClean, Smith, Shawcross, Oakley-Boothe, Verlinden, Thompson.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Johnson, Douglas, Trybull, Rothwell, Holtby, Gallagher, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Buckley, Carter, Butterworth, Dolan.


