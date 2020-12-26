Team news: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bradley Dack is back!

The playmaker is named in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury a year ago.

Having come through the Development Squad fixture against Derby County at the start of the week, Dack takes a spot on the bench today against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben Brereton also returns and is named as a substitute, whilst Daniel Ayala's back in the team and takes the place of Tom Trybull from the side that started at Stoke City a week ago.

Ayala's inclusion sees Bradley Johnson move back to his usual central midfield role, supported by Lewis Holtby and Joe Rothwell.

John Buckley emerged off the bench to net the winner in this fixture last term, and is named as a substitute against Wednesday for this afternoon's clash.

There are two changes for Sheffield Wednesday, with Moses Odubajo and Joost van Aken coming in for Kadeem Harris and Liam Shaw.

Other than that, Tony Pulis has named the same team that started in the victory over Coventry City last time out.

Former Rover striker Jordan Rhodes is back at Ewood Park today and starts on the bench for the visitors.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Douglas, Johnson, Rothwell, Holtby, Gallagher, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Brereton, Buckley, Dack, Dolan.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, van Aken, Patterson, Pelupessy, Bannan (c), Reach, Lees, Windass, Odubajo, Dunkley.

Substitutes: Wildsmith, Harris, Penney, Dele-Bashiru, Rhodes, Brown, Shaw, Hunt, Kachunga

