Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Bradley Dack is back in the matchday squad for today's encounter against the Owls!

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Bradley Dack is back!

The playmaker is named in the matchday squad for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury a year ago.

Having come through the Development Squad fixture against Derby County at the start of the week, Dack takes a spot on the bench today against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ben Brereton also returns and is named as a substitute, whilst Daniel Ayala's back in the team and takes the place of Tom Trybull from the side that started at Stoke City a week ago.

Ayala's inclusion sees Bradley Johnson move back to his usual central midfield role, supported by Lewis Holtby and Joe Rothwell.

John Buckley emerged off the bench to net the winner in this fixture last term, and is named as a substitute against Wednesday for this afternoon's clash.

There are two changes for Sheffield Wednesday, with Moses Odubajo and Joost van Aken coming in for Kadeem Harris and Liam Shaw.

Other than that, Tony Pulis has named the same team that started in the victory over Coventry City last time out.

Former Rover striker Jordan Rhodes is back at Ewood Park today and starts on the bench for the visitors.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Douglas, Johnson, Rothwell, Holtby, Gallagher, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Brereton, Buckley, Dack, Dolan.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, van Aken, Patterson, Pelupessy, Bannan (c), Reach, Lees, Windass, Odubajo, Dunkley.

Substitutes: Wildsmith, Harris, Penney, Dele-Bashiru, Rhodes, Brown, Shaw, Hunt, Kachunga

Virtual match sponsor:

MatchSponsor.png

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Team news: Stoke City v Rovers

19 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter at Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Rotherham United

16 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Norwich City v Rovers

12 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI for this afternoon's home encounter with Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Brentford v Rovers

5 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting side to take on Brentford this afternoon in what will be the first ever meeting between the teams at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Boss eager for a knockout performance on Boxing Day

4 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

An important three points at stake

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes the week-long break without a game has allowed Rovers to be refreshed and ready to face this afternoon's challenge head on.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

6 Hours ago

John Buckley was the hero in this fixture last season, so we felt it was only right to ensure the midfielder is the cover star for today's clash with Sheffield Wednesday!

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

9 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park.

Read full article

View more