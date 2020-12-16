Team news: Rovers v Rotherham United

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Dropping out from the side that took to the field against Norwich City at the weekend are Derrick Williams and Lewis Holtby.

Williams misses out with a tight quad muscle, with Daniel Ayala returning to the heart of the Rovers backline to partner Darragh Lenihan.

Further forward and there's a spot for John Buckley in midfield, with Holtby dropping to the bench.

Joining the German as a substitute is Brad Lyons, with the Northern Irishman, who has been in fine recent form for Billy Barr's Under-23s side, being part of the matchday squad for the first time.

Barry Douglas makes his fourth successive start in what will be the longest run of games this season in Rovers colours for the on loan Scot.

Although Mowbray had a doubt regarding the fitness of Tom Trybull, the Norwich City loanee has made it and is named on the bench in place of Jacob Davenport.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has named an unchanged team from the side that started the weekend win over Bristol City at the New York Stadium.

Giant frontman Michael Smith, who scored in the last meeting between the sides at Ewood Park back in November 2018, continues to lead the line, with club-record signing Freddie Ladapo once again named as a substitute.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Douglas, Johnson, Rothwell, Buckley, Gallagher, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Holtby, Chapman, Bell, Trybull, Carter, Lyons Dolan.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Ihiekwe, Wood (c), MacDonald, Olosunde, Barlaser, Lindsay, Crooks, Wiles, Smith, Vassell.

Substitutes: Blackman, Jones, Thompson, Hirst, Ladapo, Miller, Harding, Jozefzoon.