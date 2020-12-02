Team news: Rovers v Millwall

Tony Mowbray has made changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest with Millwall at Ewood Park.

Daniel Ayala returns after over a month out of action, with the Spaniard coming back into the team in place of Scott Wharton, who hasn't fully recovered from a clash of heads on Saturday.

Another defensive switch sees Amari'i Bell start, with Barry Douglas not fit enough following a glute injury that saw him taken off after only 15 minutes against Barnsley.

Tom Trybull drops to the bench, with the physical presence of Bradley Johnson preferred against a combative Lions side this evening.

Joe Rothwell is also available as a substitute, with the playmaker dropping out of the team to allow the in form Sam Gallagher to start following his winning goal against the Tykes last time out.

Darragh Lenihan ticks off two milestones this evening, with tonight's encounter being his 150th league start for Rovers along with his 200th career appearance for club and country.

The visitors, who have drawn their last five games, make three alterations to their site that took to the field on Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

Jake Cooper, Jiri Skalak and Ryan Leonard all miss out on continuing their place in the starting XI, with injury keeping Cooper out of action.

Skalak and Leonard drop to the bench, with Scott Malone, Shaun Williams and Mahlon Romeo all returning to the team.

Both Malone and Williams were unused substitutes at the weekend, whilst Romeo gets his first minutes since featuring in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in early November.

Injury prevents Connor Mahoney from featuring against his hometown club this evening, but another Blackburn-born player in Frank Fielding is available as a substitute for Gary Rowett.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Bell, Johnson, Holtby, Elliott, Gallagher, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Rothwell, Chapman, Davenport, Trybull, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Wallace, Hutchinson, Williams, Wallace, Romeo, Malone, Pearce, Woods, Bodvarsson, Parrott.

Substitutes: Fielding, Brown, Ferguson, Skalak, Leonard, Thompson, Bradshaw, Smith, Burey.