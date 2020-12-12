Team news: Norwich City v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made one change to his starting XI for this afternoon's home encounter with Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Darragh Lenihan returns to the team having sat out in the midweek defeat to Bristol City due to suspension.

The Republic of Ireland international partners countryman Derrick Williams at the heart of the Rovers backline, with Daniel Ayala dropping to the bench.

Williams makes the 250th league appearance of his career and will offer balance to the defence with his left foot.

Ex-City man Bradley Johnson makes his 500th career start, 142 of which came in the colours of Norwich during his four years in Norfolk.

For the visitors, Daniel Farke also makes the one change, with Alex Tettey coming into the midfield in place of Marco Stiepermann.

Ex-Rovers man Grant Hanley is back on familiar turf and captains the Canaries against a club for whom he appeared 200 times for.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here. A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Williams, Douglas, Johnson, Holtby, Rothwell, Gallagher, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Ayala, Downing, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.

Norwich City: McGovern, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley (c), Sorensen, Skipp, Tettey, Vrancic, Buendia, Martin, Pukki.