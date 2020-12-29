Team news: Huddersfield Town v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to his starting XI for this evening's contest against Huddersfield Town.

Amari'i Bell, Tom Trybull and Ben Brereton are the trio that return to the team, with Barry Douglas, Lewis Holtby and Sam Gallagher all dropping to the bench.

Ryan Nyambe continues at right back and makes the 150th appearance of his club career.

Bradley Dack will once again be hoping to make an impact on what looks to be an extremely strong bench at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, Lewis Travis, Corry Evans, Joe Rankin-Costello, Derrick Williams, Scott Wharton and Elliott Bennett continue to be ruled out of action due to injury issues.

For Huddersfield, Carlos Corberan names an unchanged team to the one that took to the field in the defeat to Barnsley last time out.

Town continue to be without the likes of Joel Pereira (shoulder), Tommy Elphick (knee), Adama Diakhaby (foot), Richard Stearman (hamstring), Josh Koroma (hamstring), Danny Ward (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee) and Kieran Phillips (knee)

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on this evening.

Huddersfield Town: Schofield, Pipa, Toffolo, Hogg (c), Bacuna, O'Brien, Eiting, Mbenza, Campbell, Sarr, Edmonds-Green.

Substitutes: Hamer, Vallejo, Pritchard, Duhaney, Harratt, Crichlow, Brown, Rowe, Daly.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Ayala, Bell, Johnson, Trybull, Rothwell, Elliott, Brereton, Armstrong

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Douglas, Davenport, Buckley, Dack, Dolan.

Referee: Matthew Donohue