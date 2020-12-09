Team news: Bristol City v Rovers

Tony Mowbray has made three changes to the starting XI for tonight's encounter against Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Ex-City man Derrick Williams returns against his former club after almost a month out of action, with the Republic of Ireland international replacing his suspended countryman Darragh Lenihan.

Another alteration in the backline sees Daniel Ayala start, with Scott Wharton missing out after picking up an Achilles injury at the weekend.

In midfield, Tom Trybull drops out to allow fellow German Lewis Holtby to return to the team having been an unused substitute at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

Sam Gallagher continues in an attacking three up front and makes his 100th career league start.

Dean Holden makes two alterations to his side, with Adrian Mariappa and Chris Brunt dropping to the bench from the team that started the home defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Jack Hunt returns in place of Mariappa at right back, with Tyreeq Bakinson coming back in place of Brunt, who Mowbray signed during their time together at West Bromwich Albion.

City sit two points and two places above Rovers in the table and come into the game with one win in their last four games.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm tonight, and fans can catch all the action by following the coverage across our social media channels.

Bristol City: Bentley, Hunt, Nagy, Martin, O'Dowda, Semenyo, Wells, Kalas (c), Rowe, Vyner, Bakinson.

Substitutes: O'Leary, Diedhiou, Mariappa, Moore, Edwards, Brunt, Bell, Towler, Massengo.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Ayala, Williams, Douglas, Johnson (c), Rothwell, Holtby, Elliott, Gallagher, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Trybull, Buckley, Carter, Dolan.

Referee: Stephen Martin.