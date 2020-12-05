Skip to site footer
Team news: Brentford v Rovers

Four changes to the team see returns for Wharton, Douglas, Trybull and Rothwell at the Brentford Community Stadium

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting side to take on Brentford this afternoon in what will be the first ever meeting between the teams at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Injury prevents Ben Brereton from starting following the knee issue picked up against Millwall in midweek, with Joe Rothwell returning to the team in west London.

At the back, Daniel Ayala and Amari'i Bell drop out to allow returns for Scott Wharton and Barry Douglas, who both missed out on Wednesday night.

There's a switch in midfield as well, with the Germans swapping - Tom Trybull coming back into the side in place of the benched Lewis Holtby.

For Brentford, ex-Rovers stopper David Raya comes up against his old club and starts in goal for a Bees team who welcome back skipper Henrik Dalsgaard.

The Dane comes back in after missing out on the midweek win over Rotherham United, with Tariqe Fosu dropping to the substitutes bench.

Further forward, Sergi Canos comes in for Bryan Mbuemo, who is also available as a substitute if needed.

Supporters can purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later today.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Dasilva, Jensen, Canos, Forss, Toney.

Substitutes: Daniels, Thompson, Marcondes, Mbeumo, Ghoddos, Fosu, Sorensen, Pressley, Stevens.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Wharton, Douglas, Trybull, Johnson, Rothwell, Gallagher, Armstrong, Elliott.

Substitutes: Pears, Ayala, Downing, Holtby, Chapman, Bell, Davenport, Buckley, Dolan.

Referee: Oliver Langford.


