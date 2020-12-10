Skip to site footer
Sheron satisfied with his side's resilience

The Under-18s chief reflects after the FA Youth Cup third round win over Carlisle United

Just now

Mike Sheron was left happy enough with his side's display following the FA Youth Cup triumph over Carlisle United, but admits improvements need to be made for his youngsters to go deep in the competition for the second season running.

Rovers largely controlled the first half, with Jared Harlock particularly impressing in central midfield.

It was the captain's defence-splitting pass that set up Georgie Gent's winning goal midway through the first half, with the winger rifling into the top corner to put Rovers in command.

A mixture of the Cumbrians improving and the visitors dropping off saw Rovers under the cosh in the second 45 minutes, but they held on to book their place in round four.

“I thought we played well in the first half and we went ahead through a fantastic goal from Georgie," Sheron reflected.

“I thought we controlled it and had opportunities to get into that final third, but never really took advantage of that.

“That’s been evident from us in recent weeks, not helped by having four strikers out injured at the minute.

“We’re asking other players to do the job for the team, and although they’re doing the best they can, we’re not really getting the rewards.

“We were lucky to get away with a win and a clean sheet in the second half, clearing three off the line in that time as well.

“But it’s a part of the game that we’ve not done particularly well at of late, we’ve conceded five in the last two games we’ve played.

“So it’s something we’ve been working on to try and get better at, and I must give the lads credit for digging in and showing a big of resilience.

“If the ‘keeper gets beat then it’s important for someone to be there to cover on the line.

“We’re trying to let the lads express themselves a lot more, whilst also having that desire to succeed," he explained.

Rovers were left thankful for good defending and fine goalkeeping from Felix Goddard, who made his cup debut for the club.

And Sheron was left content with the display from his goalkeeper in particular.

“Felix played his first game for us after being out injured for over six weeks and his handling was excellent," he beamed.

“He also produced a really good save from the header to stop a certain goal as well.

“But we didn’t dominate the ball in the second half and we allowed Carlisle to get on top of us.

“We gave them hope, they stepped up and they put in a battling performance, so you have to give credit to the opponents as well.”


