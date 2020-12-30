Roverstore closed until further notice

Following the news that Lancashire has escalated to tier four status, the Roverstore at Ewood Park will be closed until further notice.

The official club shop will shut following today's announcement regarding the restrictions in the county.

A Click and Collect service will remain available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm from the match day ticket collection windows on the side of the Roverstore adjacent to the Jack Walker statue.

This can be accessed via Car Park H or by walking around the back of the shop.

The Call Centre will also remain open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, where staff will be able to help with any retail queries.