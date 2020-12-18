Skip to site footer
Rovers to host the Gunners in the FA Youth Cup

Arsenal will make the trip to East Lancashire in round four of the FA Youth Cup

2 Hours ago

Rovers Under-18s have been handed a home tie in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup against Arsenal.

Mike Sheron’s side will host the Gunners, with a date and time to be confirmed in due course.

It is a repeat from last term, with Rovers emphatically brushing aside the Londoners in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Sam Burns hit a brace, with goals from D'Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan coming in-between, as Rovers sensationally earned a 4-1 win at Ewood Park back in March.

In this season's tournament, Rovers edged past Carlisle United in round three, with Georgie Gent's super strike the difference in a 1-0 win for Sheron's youngsters at Brunton Park.

Elsewhere, Arsenal earned a 2-1 win at Rotherham United earlier this week to book their place in the next round of the competition.

The full draw for round four can be seen below:

Exeter City v Leicester City or Sheffield Wednesday
Ipswich Town v Metropolitan Police or Swindon Town or Bromley
Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic or Sheffield United
Newcastle United or Eastbourne Borough v Leeds United or Milton Keynes Dons
Southampton v Stoke City or Burton Albion or Mansfield Town
Manchester City or Birmingham City v Everton or Wigan Athletic or Notts County
Fleetwood Town v Bristol City
Rovers v Arsenal
AFC Sudbury or AFC Wimbledon or Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur or Newport County or Brockenhurst
Salford City or Tranmere Rovers or Manchester United v Liverpool or Sutton United or Camberley Town
Basford United or Grimsby Town or West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City
Chelsea v Cambridge United or AFC Fylde
Wolverhampton Wanderers or Norwich City v West Ham United
Lincoln City or Preston North End v Watford
Swansea City v Middlesbrough
Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion


