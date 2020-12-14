Rovers sadness over Sharples

Rovers are deeply saddened to learn that former player George Sharples passed away earlier today at the age of 77.

A wing-half, Sharples started his career at Everton, before joining Rovers during the 1964-65 season.

An England schoolboy international, he made his debut in a 4-0 victory over West Ham United at Ewood Park, playing alongside Ronnie Clayton and Bryan Douglas, a game in which John Byrom scored a hat-trick.

Sharples would go on to make over 100 appearances for the club, scoring five goals, before leaving Rovers in 1969 and ending his career at Southport.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.