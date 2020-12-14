Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers sadness over Sharples

Former wing-half George Sharples passed away today following a short battle with cancer

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Rovers are deeply saddened to learn that former player George Sharples passed away earlier today at the age of 77.

A wing-half, Sharples started his career at Everton, before joining Rovers during the 1964-65 season.

An England schoolboy international, he made his debut in a 4-0 victory over West Ham United at Ewood Park, playing alongside Ronnie Clayton and Bryan Douglas, a game in which John Byrom scored a hat-trick.

Sharples would go on to make over 100 appearances for the club, scoring five goals, before leaving Rovers in 1969 and ending his career at Southport.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

12 Days of Christmas – Day One

1 Hour ago

Adam Armstrong kicked off Rovers’ 12 Days of Christmas initiative by paying a visit to a local care home.

Read full article

Club News

We're motivated to respond in the right way

11 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott says Rovers have to use the frustration from their last two results as a motivation to get back on track against Rotherham United.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Rotherham United

12 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Wednesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Rotherham United at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Tough to take

13 December 2020

Read full article

View more