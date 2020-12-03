Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers sadness over former player’s passing

Prolific Rovers goalscorer Bill Holmes has sadly passed away at the age of 94

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers are saddened to learn that one of the club’s oldest surviving players, Bill Holmes, has passed away at the age of 94.

Born in Hunslet, West Yorkshire, Holmes started his career as an amateur with Wolves, before representing Doncaster Rovers in the Football League in the early 50s.

After playing non-league football with Morecambe, the forward joined Rovers midway through the 1951-52 Second Division season and made a sensational start to life at Ewood Park.

A team-mate of club legend Ronnie Clayton, Holmes scored on his debut in a 4-2 victory at home to Queens Park Rangers on New Year’s Day 1952.

In fact, he netted in each of his first five appearances for Rovers and scored seven goals in his first seven games for the club in league and cup.

He ended the season with 10 goals from 12 appearances in all competitions, including a goal in a 3-1 victory over local rivals Burnley in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in front of over 50,000 fans at Ewood Park.

That summer, Holmes was a member of the Team GB squad that competed at the 1952 Olympics, which were held in Helsinki, Finland.

Upon his return, the 1952-53 season was just as impressive for Holmes, who netted nine times in 13 league appearances, including his first hat-trick in Rovers colours in a 3-1 victory at home to Everton.

He left Rovers at the end of the season with a remarkable record of 19 goals in 25 games and returned to Morecambe, before later having spells with Bradford City and Southport.

The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Bill’s family and friends at this difficult time.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

'Tis the season of good beer!

4 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers and Hops and Shots have teamed up to create a range of beers using the three most popular styles, brewed using only the finest ingredients from right here in the heart of Lancashire.

Read full article

Club News

A moment made for supporters

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Let's work together to be together again

7 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong's late winner was a memorable moment for Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the diminutive hitman's strike earning all three points for Tony Mowbray's men against Millwall.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Brentford v Rovers

8 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read full article

View more