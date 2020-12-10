Rovers proud to support Stonewall campaign

Rovers are proud to support and raise awareness of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign at this weekend’s home game against Norwich City.

The campaign, which runs from November 26th to December 13th, aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in all areas of football, from elite level to grassroots, as clubs and communities work together to ‘Make Sport Everyone’s Game’.

As we welcome the league leaders to Ewood Park, Rovers will highlight its continued support for LGBT fans, players and staff across the game by turning the corner flags, subs board, programme cover, social media logo and captain’s armband rainbow coloured, whilst rainbow laces will also be provided to the players.

Saturday’s activation reinforces Rovers' commitment to promoting inclusion, ending discrimination and engaging with its diverse community under the #OneRovers banner.

Fans can show their support by visiting https://www.stonewall.org.uk/our-work/campaigns/rainbow-laces to get their own laces and by tagging @StonewallUK and using the hashtag #RainbowLaces when sharing content that celebrates LGBT people in sport online.