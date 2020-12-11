Rovers pair nominated for PFA prize

Rovers' attacking pair of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton have both been nominated for the November PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award.
He bagged a brace against QPR before adding to his record with further finishes at Preston and the late winner Barnsley.
For Brereton, he found the net on two occasions, with the strikes coming in the victories over Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End.
The deadly duo are up against Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, Watford attacker Joao Pedro, giant Cardiff City centre back Sean Morrison and Brentford forward Ivan Toney.
Voting is now open and closes on Monday 14th December at 8am.
