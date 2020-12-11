Skip to site footer
Rovers pair nominated for PFA prize

Fine displays in November from Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton see the deadly duo in the running for the monthly award

3 Hours ago

Rovers' attacking pair of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton have both been nominated for the November PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award.

It's been an explosive start to the season for Armstrong, who's out in front at the top of the division's goalscoring charts with 14 league goals.
 
Of those strikes, four of them came in November, to take his tally to an unbelievable 20 in 2020.

He bagged a brace against QPR before adding to his record with further finishes at Preston and the late winner Barnsley.

For Brereton, he found the net on two occasions, with the strikes coming in the victories over Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End.

The deadly duo are up against Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, Watford attacker Joao Pedro, giant Cardiff City centre back Sean Morrison and Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

To vote for the Rovers stars, please click here.

Voting is now open and closes on Monday 14th December at 8am.

Good luck, lads!


