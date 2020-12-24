Rovers have brought out the best in me

Bradley Dack believes his time at Rovers has seen him develop as a player and a person.

Whilst Dack's improved as a player on the pitch, with the playmaker stepping up to the second tier with ease, he's also learned a lot about himself off it.

The switch north was always a big move for the midfield maestro back in 2017, with the maverick moving away from home for the first time in his career.

But despite being a born and bred southerner, Dack's now adapted to life in the north-west and admits he's loved his new life so far.

“I’m not quite an adopted northerner, but I love living up here, living in Manchester," he told iFollow Rovers after extending his stay at Ewood Park until at least 2023.

“I really enjoy it up here, my missus enjoys it up here, so it’s never come into question about me going back down south.

“I’m happy here, but I’m still a southerner at heart!

“Any footballer will tell you that a happy life off the pitch will help you on the pitch.

“But even when you do have stuff going on off the pitch, playing football offers that release."

It's been quite a ride for Dack at Rovers, with the talisman weighing in with plenty of goals and assists in his three-and-a-half years in East Lancashire.

And he credits Rovers for taking his game to a whole new level in that time.



“I think I’m a completely different person now to to the one I was when I signed," he explained.

“I was 23 at the time and I’ve had to mature and grow up over time.

“I now see myself as one of the leaders in the squad and that’s a role I enjoy.

“The player has definitely improved and has had to improve to get in this team.

“I still need to improve to help take us to that next level, but from the player that arrived to now is really different."