Rovers duo up for monthly prizes

Tony Mowbray and Adam Armstrong have been nominated for the Sky Bet Manager of the Month and Sky Bet Player of the Month awards for November.

Mowbray oversaw a five-game unbeaten run in the month, with Rovers earning wins in three of those encounters, against Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End and Barnsley.

With draws thrown in at home to Middlesbrough and away to Luton Town, Rovers earned 11 points from the 15 available.

The boss will come up against Norwich City chief Daniel Farke, Watford's Vladimir Ivic and Bristol City manager Dean Holden.

Armstrong was crucial to the run, scoring four times in the month to take his tally to an unbelievable 20 in 2020.

He bagged a brace against QPR before adding to his record with further finishes at Preston and the late winner Barnsley.

The deadly frontman will be up against AFC Bournemouth's David Brooks, Norwich's former Rovers defender Grant Hanley and Huddersfield Town's Carel Eiting.

It's the second time that the boss and Arma have been nominated for the awards, with both Rovers men winning the gongs back in January 2019.

Winners will be announced at 6am tomorrow (Friday 11 December).

Good luck to the gaffer and Arma!