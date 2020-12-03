'Tis the season of good beer!

Blackburn Rovers and Hops and Shots have teamed up to create a range of beers using the three most popular styles, brewed using only the finest ingredients from right here in the heart of Lancashire.

These would make a perfect accompaniment whilst cheering on the Rovers, or why not buy them as a gift for the Roverite in your life this Christmas?

The ales are available in cases of six, 12 or 24, but you could alternatively choose a mixed pack and get all three in the same selection case.

The three Rovers beers are:

Rovers Lager

4.5%

Vegan

The finest blend of hops and malt resulting in a crisp, refreshing, flavoursome blue and white lager. Definitely a fans favourite!

Hops: Magnum, Perle, Tettnanger, Hallertau Tradition

Malt: Pale, Malted Oats, Naked Oats, Dextrin

Champions Golden Ale

4.5%

Produced to commemorate a truly golden period in Blackburn Rovers history, the 94/95 Premier League Champions!

A wonderfully golden-coloured ale brewed with fine Maris Otter malted extra pale barley, blended with English and Slovenian Goldings Hops offering a distinct mouth feel and floral aroma

Hops: - Extra pale malt with English and Slovenian Golding hops

Taste: - Distinctive floral aroma and mouth feel



Ewood Bitter

4.6%

Vegan

An amber coloured bitter, brewed with Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe American Hops. Piney, floral hop flavours with excellent balanced malts.

Hops: Cascade, Chinook and Simcoe American Hops.

Taste: Piney, floral hop flavours with excellent balanced malts.

Speaking after the link up, Tony Greenwood from Hops and Shots said: "We are extremely proud to be partnering with Blackburn Rovers Football Club for their club beer project.

"Our ethos is all about supporting local and small businesses, and everything through the production process has come from a local supplier.