Rovers appeal Lenihan red card

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Rovers have appealed the red card brandished to Darragh Lenihan at Brentford on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland international was dismissed following a tangle in the box with Bees striker Ivan Toney just nine minutes before the interval.

The suspension would have ruled the 26-year-old out of Wednesday night's trip to the south-west for the Sky Bet Championship encounter with Bristol City.

But the defender could be in contention after all, depending on the result of Rovers' appeal.

“I think it was right we appealed because my first reaction was that it was a really poor decision," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“I’m not sure it was even a foul, never mind a sending off.

“Let’s wait and see. I think it's worth it, even though it would only have been a one-game ban.

“We’d rather be playing with Darragh Lenihan in the team than without Darragh Lenihan.

“We’ve appealed it and let’s see what comes back.

“If they uphold the referee’s decision then we’ll get on with it, but if they side with us then he’ll be available to play on Wednesday.”