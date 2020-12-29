Skip to site footer
Rothwell hopeful of away day joy

The playmaker has been previewing a big week ahead for Tony Mowbray's men, starting with tonight's trip to Huddersfield Town

9 Hours ago

Joe Rothwell has been part of some big results on the road for Rovers so far this season, and he's eager to add to that tally in the next two trips.

Rovers hit the road for the final game of 2020 against Huddersfield Town later this evening, with a trip to Birmingham City following on Saturday afternoon.

Rothwell, who scored his second goal of the season in the draw against Sheffield Wednesday, was part of the team that put Derby County and Preston North End to the sword already this season.

And the 25-year-old is hoping to help Rovers deliver the goods once again in what is a big week ahead for Tony Mowbray's men.

“We’ve done quite well on the road this season," he said to iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to tonight's game.

“We want to pick up results away from home and, with two trips on the horizon, we’re looking for back-to-back wins.

“We’ve got to keep winning games to stay in touch and also put ourselves right up there.

“With Huddersfield to come, the aim is to go there and return with all three points.

“There’s a lot of football still to go, hopefully the point against Sheffield Wednesday will give us the springboard to kick on from here.”


