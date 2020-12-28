Rothwell confident the hard work will be rewarded

Joe Rothwell added to his portfolio of sublime goals with another superb finish against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Picking up the ball from what must have been around 50 yards out, the midfielder slalomed and weaved his way past Callum Paterson, Barry Bannan and Tom Lees before coolly slotting past Keiren Westwood to level things up against Tony Pulis' Owls after Adam Reach's opener.

That was to be the only way past a stubborn Wednesday defence, with Rovers once again left frustrated after having over 70% possession for the second game in succession.

“We were in full control from start to finish, but we were punished after the mix up at the back and were forced to chase the game after that," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

“They got even deeper than they were before and we struggled to break them down.

“We got the goal but we just couldn’t find that winning moment.

“Those that watched the game will be able to see that it was attack v defence really. I think they would have been happy with a draw before the game started.

“We work on breaking down deep blocks and we do have success doing that in training.

“But we need to keep on working to do it in games and we’ll hopefully reap the rewards from that work."

Rothwell's second goal of the season was another scorching effort, matching up with his brilliant run and finish against Brentford at the beginning of the month.

And whilst he was pleased to add another to the collection, the 25-year-old adds that a simple strike would be just as rewarding.

“I wouldn’t mind a tap in," he joked.

“In all seriousness, it’s just about scoring and helping the team in any way I can.

“It was another one where I’ve picked the ball up and bent one in, but I wouldn’t mind one where I’m in the right place to tap in from six yards out.

“If I can pick the ball up higher then things can open up, like they did on Boxing Day.

“The players backed off, I saw the gap, went for it and ended up finding the back of the net."