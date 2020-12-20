Report: Rovers Ladies 2-3 Leicester City Women

Rovers Ladies’ unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday, despite a second half fightback from the Blues.

Georgia Walters scored twice but it was former Blue Natasha Flint’s brace that helped the Foxes to victory at Bamber Bridge.

Gemma Donnelly made three changes with Ellie Stewart, Ellie Fletcher and Walters coming in, as Rovers reverted to a three/five at the back system.

After a tight opening, it was the visitors who made the breakthrough on 18 minutes when the ball fell to Flint in the area and she fired home, despite Alex Brooks getting a hand to her effort.

Rovers looked to respond immediately and went close when Chelsey Jukes almost lobbed Kirstie Levell from range, only to see the ball go just over the crossbar.

And then some great work from Saffron Jordan sent through Walters, who was about to pull the trigger when Sam Tierney came sliding in to block.

A long range attempt from Natasha Fenton tested Levell, who had to get back to save on her goal line, while Emma Doyle hit one narrowly wide.

However, Leicester were clinical and made it two when Paige Bailey-Gayle’s cross was diverted into her own net by Kayleigh McDonald.

The visitors went close to a third as Bailey-Gayle squared the ball for Lachante Paul, but Brooks was on hand to hold her effort, while Fenton’s 30-yard free-kick stung the palms of Levell.

Half-time substitute Ali Johnson was into the action immediately into the action, crossing for Elise Hughes, whose shot flashed wide of the near post.

And the hosts grabbed a goal back just nine minutes after the restart. Walters pounced on a defensive error, taking the ball past Levell and finishing from an acute angle.

City hit back soon after - Bailey-Gayle struck the bar before Flint scored her second of the afternoon to regain the two-goal cushion, making no mistake after being played through on goal by Devlin, with only Brooks to beat.

Bailey-Gayle continued to threaten, flashing a shot across the face of goal, while Flint forced a save from Brooks.

Chances started to flow at both ends as Bailey Gayle hit the upright for a second time, before Rovers once again reduced the deficit.

In what was the goal of the game, Walters saw Levell off her line and managed to lob the stranded ‘keeper from all of 40 yards out.

Despite pushing for an equaliser, Rovers were unable to get back on level terms, but end the year sitting in fifth place in the table.

Next up after the Christmas break is a trip to The Oakwood to face Charlton Athletic on Sunday 10 January (2pm kick-off).

ROVERS: Brooks; Fletcher (Johnson 46), McDonald, Richards, Stewart (Edwards 67), Jukes; Fenton, Doyle; Hughes; Jordan (c) (Hodgson 67), Walters.

Unused subs: Newsham, Dean, Boydell.

Referee: Declan Brown

HT: 0-2

Goals: Walters 54’, 74’.