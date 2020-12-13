Report: Liverpool Under-23s 1-2 Rovers Under-23s

Brad Lyons continued his hot streak in front of goal, with his brace helping Rovers Under-23s to victory and taking Billy Barr's side to the top of Premier League 2 Division 1.

The Northern Irishman, who had found the net in each of Rovers' last two games, kept up his fine form in front of goal with two second half strikes.

Sepp van den Berg's early strike has put the hosts in command before Rovers hit back in style after the hour mark.

The result shifts Barr's boys to the summit of the division and they'll now have a slightly longer break before they head to Derby County on Monday 21st December.

The hosts began the brightest, with Layton Stewart's poor finish letting Rovers off the hook.

Liam Millar then tested Rovers goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis after latching on to Tom Clayton’s searching pass - and the ensuing scramble resulted in the set-piece from which the Merseysiders took the lead.

Tyler Morton received Jack Bearne’s short corner and delivered into the box, where Stewart saw a header blocked before Dutch defender Van den Berg reacted quickest to slot home after only 13 minutes played.

Rovers improved after the interval, and only a fine challenge from Remi Savage stopped Connor McBride from equalising at the back post as the leveller continued to evade the visitors.

But sustained Rovers pressure would eventually tell with two goals arriving in the space of five minutes from Lyons.

The midfielder firstly intercepted Clayton’s attempted back-pass and rolled a low finish beyond Marcelo Pitaluga, and then he put Rovers in front by planting a firm header into the top corner from Isaac Whitehall's delivery.

That proved to be the crowning moment as Rovers saw out the remaining 22 minutes of an entertaining encounter and return to winning ways.

Liverpool Under-23s: Pitaluga, Bradley, Van den Berg, Savage, Beck, Clayton, Morton (Sharif, 82), Longstaff, Bearne (O’Rourke, 76), Millar (Ritaccio, 85), Stewart.

Unused substitutes: Winterbottom, Walls.

Rovers Under-23s: Stergiakis, Whitehall, Annesley, Grayson (c), Thompson, Saadi (Pleavin, 77), Lyons, Butterworth (Harlock, 61), McBride, Durrant (Cirino, 81), Burns.

Unused substitutes: Goddard, Garrett.