Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Reports

Report: Liverpool Under-23s 1-2 Rovers Under-23s

Brad Lyons' brace sends Rovers to the top of the league after an excellent comeback victory against the Reds

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Brad Lyons continued his hot streak in front of goal, with his brace helping Rovers Under-23s to victory and taking Billy Barr's side to the top of Premier League 2 Division 1.

The Northern Irishman, who had found the net in each of Rovers' last two games, kept up his fine form in front of goal with two second half strikes.

Sepp van den Berg's early strike has put the hosts in command before Rovers hit back in style after the hour mark.

The result shifts Barr's boys to the summit of the division and they'll now have a slightly longer break before they head to Derby County on Monday 21st December.

The hosts began the brightest, with Layton Stewart's poor finish letting Rovers off the hook.

Liam Millar then tested Rovers goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis after latching on to Tom Clayton’s searching pass - and the ensuing scramble resulted in the set-piece from which the Merseysiders took the lead.

Tyler Morton received Jack Bearne’s short corner and delivered into the box, where Stewart saw a header blocked before Dutch defender Van den Berg reacted quickest to slot home after only 13 minutes played.

Rovers improved after the interval, and only a fine challenge from Remi Savage stopped Connor McBride from equalising at the back post as the leveller continued to evade the visitors.

But sustained Rovers pressure would eventually tell with two goals arriving in the space of five minutes from Lyons.

The midfielder firstly intercepted Clayton’s attempted back-pass and rolled a low finish beyond Marcelo Pitaluga, and then he put Rovers in front by planting a firm header into the top corner from Isaac Whitehall's delivery.

That proved to be the crowning moment as Rovers saw out the remaining 22 minutes of an entertaining encounter and return to winning ways.

Liverpool Under-23s: Pitaluga, Bradley, Van den Berg, Savage, Beck, Clayton, Morton (Sharif, 82), Longstaff, Bearne (O’Rourke, 76), Millar (Ritaccio, 85), Stewart.

Unused substitutes: Winterbottom, Walls.

Rovers Under-23s: Stergiakis, Whitehall, Annesley, Grayson (c), Thompson, Saadi (Pleavin, 77), Lyons, Butterworth (Harlock, 61), McBride, Durrant (Cirino, 81), Burns.

Unused substitutes: Goddard, Garrett.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s

7 December 2020

The carrot is there and waiting for Rovers Under-23s, who know a win this evening against Tottenham Hotspur will send them to the top of Premier League 2 Division 1.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Everton Under-23s

27 November 2020

Rovers Under-23s are back in action on home turf later tonight when Everton make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

23 November 2020

Rovers Under-23s return to action later today with a long trip south to take on Brighton & Hove Albion's Development side

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Arsenal Under-23s

6 November 2020

Rovers Under-23s return to action this evening when they take on Arsenal Under-23s at the County Ground in Leyland.

Read full article

Match Reports

Match Reports

Report: Rovers 1-2 Norwich City

23 Hours ago

A superb solo goal from Harvey Elliott wasn't enough as Teem Pukki's brace sent Norwich City home from Ewood Park with all three points.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Bristol City 1-0 Rovers

9 December 2020

A late strike from Famara Diedhiou saw Rovers' seven-game unbeaten run come to an end against Bristol City.

Read full article

Match Reports

FAYC report: Carlisle United Under-18s 0-1 Rovers Under-18s

8 December 2020

Rovers Under-18s booked their place in round four of the FA Youth Cup thanks to Georgie Gent's superb strike, but Mike Sheron's side were certainly made to work to progress by Carlisle United.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Rovers Under-23s 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s

7 December 2020

A disappointing first half display proved to be Rovers' undoing as Billy Barr's side missed the chance to go top of Premier League 2 Division 1 following defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at a freezing cold...

Read full article

View more