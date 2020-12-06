Report: Durham Women 0-0 Rovers Ladies

Rovers held league leaders Durham to a 0-0 draw at a rainy Maiden Castle on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues more than held their own in the FA Women’s Championship clash to extend their unbeaten run to five games and keep a fifth consecutive clean sheet.

Gemma Donnelly made two changes from the side that beat Coventry United with Charlotte Newsham and Chelsey Jukes coming in for Aimee Hodgson and Ali Johnson.

It was a frantic start to the game with a series of Durham corners before Saffron Jordan’s snapshot from the edge of the area rose over the bar and Ellie Fletcher also fired off target.

There were muted penalty appeals when Saffron Jordan flicked the ball towards the arm of Kathryn Hill, but nothing was given.

Durham had their own penalty shout when the ball hit Jordan, but the referee was unmoved.

Alex Brooks was called into action twice, comfortably keeping out Molly Sharpe’s low cross and smothering the ball when Nicki Gears raced through on goal.

Gears also combined with Sharpe, heading wide at the back post from a deep cross.

The visitors continued to threaten and when Elise Hughes capitalised on Megan Borthwick misjudging the ball in the area, Sarah Wilson had to be in the right place to block her goal-bound effort.

Rovers had another penalty shout soon after the break. Substitute Ali Johnson went down in the area and again the protests were waved away.

Johnson was involved again as her shot landed the wrong side of the near post, while at the other end, Emily Roberts couldn’t divert her header on target.

By and large, the two teams cancelled each other out in the second-half, with limited opportunities falling for each side in tough conditions of torrential rain and wind.

However, the closing stages provided another talking point as Jordan got in behind the Durham defence and was taken down by Borthwick who was shown a yellow card for her foul on the edge of the box.

Both sides fashioned late chances to win the contest with Roberts sliding in at the front post and narrowly missing the target, while Jade Richards headed Emma Doyle’s corner wide, but they were forced to settle for a point apiece.

Rovers are on the road once more next weekend, travelling to face Sheffield United on Sunday 13 December, (2pm kick-off).

ROVERS: Brooks, Jukes, Richards, McDonald, Newsham, Fletcher, Doyle, Fenton, Edwards, (Johnson 45), Hughes, Jordan (c).

Unused subs: Bentley, Walters, Dean, Embley, Boydell, Hodgson, Stewart.

HT: 0-0

Referee: Georgia Ball